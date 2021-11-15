Karivena Satram a home away from home for the Telugus

One more feather is added to the prestigious Karivena's crown today with the launching of a Choultry (Satram in Telugu)" for the pilgrims visiting the holy city of Varanasi. The rooms in this facility will have most modern amenities for the devotees.



Karivena is a century old religious institution started by a group of devout Brahmins hailing from a small village namely Karivena near Atmakur of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.



A known name among the pilgrims visiting various prominent holy places in the country, Karivena feeds the needy for free. Though it is managed by the Brahmin community, food is offered free of cost to all castes and creed.



Free food is offered in all the 12 branches in the country like Srisailam, Rameswaram, Mahanandi, Shirdi, Alampur, Bhadrachalam and Tripurantakam. The organisation also organises old age home at Vijayawada, Veda School in Sankara Mandiram in Kurnool. Karivena Satram helps our brethren to conduct all Hindu rituals. Accommodation is also available in all branches.



Similarly, Yadadri in Telangana is a new location for Annadanam. It is coming up with a big, latest facility in Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu, and Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

