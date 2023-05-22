Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces ex-gratia to AP girl died in flood accident

In a tragic incident took place in Karnataka, Bhanurekha Reddy (22) from Vijayawada Gannavaram died in an unexpected flood accident in Karnataka. While going out for fun with her family, she passed away when the taxi got stuck in the water in the underpass. When CM Siddaramaiah came to know about this incident, he immediately went to St. Martha's Hospital and examined Bhanurekha's dead body and consoled her family members. He announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the victim's family and assured four family members who were admitted to the hospital of free treatment.



Working in Infosys campus in Electronic City, Bhanurekha hails from Thelaprolu, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna District (AP). She booked a cab and left on Sunday evening to see Bangalore with her family. CM Siddaramaiah explained the incident to the media that the barricade in the underpass fell down and the driver tried to take a risk and go through the water without noticing it.



Meanwhile, some reporters brought to the notice of CM Siddaramaiah that when Bhanurekha was brought to the hospital, she was breathing and the doctors refused to treat her. CM Siddaramaiah responded to these allegations and said that the hospital management will punished if found guilty. But hospital sources say that Bhanurekha died before reaching the hospital.