Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar worships Goddess Durga

Vijayawada: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with his family, had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri here on Monday morning. At the temple’s main entrance, officials, Vedic scholars, and political dignitaries accorded him a warm welcome. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha personally received and escorted him to the sanctum.

Shivakumar and his family had darshan through a special queue line. Following the rituals, temple priests offered Vedic blessings, Tirtha Prasadam, Sesha Vastra, and a portrait of the Goddess. A brief felicitation was also arranged on the temple premises, during which MP Kesineni and Minister Anitha conveyed Dasara greetings to Shivakumar.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar described the Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple as “very sacred” and said the darshan was a “special experience” for his family. He prayed for the well-being of people in both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, wishing for prosperity, peace, and development in society. He also praised the Andhra Pradesh Government for the grand conduct of the Dasara celebrations and for ensuring smooth arrangements for devotees and visiting dignitaries.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information & Public Relations and HousingKolusu Parthasarathy, Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra, and others also visited the temple along with their families. After receiving prasadam and blessings, they told reporters that they had prayed for the success of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s welfare programmes, including the target of making an entrepreneur in every household and creating 20 lakh jobs. They expressed confidence that this Vijayadashami would mark the beginning of overall development in the state.

On the auspicious occasion of Moola Nakshatram, which holds special significance during Dasara, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath also visited the temple with his family and received a traditional welcome from the temple authorities. On the other hand, Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju visited the temple and offered special prayers, along with his wife.

Karnataka State Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, along with his family members, with State Home Minister Anitha, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, at the Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Monday

Temple officials presenting portraits to Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, Minister Kolusu Partha Sarathy, and Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju at the Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Monday