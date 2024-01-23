Katasani Rambhupal Reddy to distribute house site pattas in Orvakal

Under the leadership of our dear leaders, Panyam MLA Mr. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, a "house Site pattas distribution" program will be organized at Palakolana village of Orvakalu Mandal under the jurisdiction of Panyam Constituency.

Delete Edit

Therefore, the YSRCP leaders requested YSR Congress Party leaders, activists, media friends, social media members and concerned government officials to participate and make this program a success.

