Kattankulathur: SRM NCC Naval Troop inaugurated on Navy Day

Kattankulathur: The SRM NCC Naval Troop was inaugurated at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav observed nationwide to commemorate the 75th year of Independence and Navy Day.

The programme was organised by NCC Dte (TN P & AN) in association with SRMIST. The inauguration was done by Group Commander Gp Capt T Arunachalam in the presence of Officer Commanding Lt Cdr Lalith Kumar CR, SRMIST vice-chancellor Dr. C Muthamizhchelvan and registrar Dr S Ponnusamy.

As part of the National Navy Day celebration, a boat pulling regatta for the 4 (TN) Naval Tech Unit NCC was held. Seven teams took part in this contest which was flagged off by Gp Capt T Arunachalam.

This was part of the nationwide event that is being held in 75 locations in the country. In his address, Gp Capt Arunachalam said, Navy Day is celebrated each year to remember the valour and courage shown by the Navy in 1971 war. He also wished SRMIST for opening the NCC Naval wing in the institute and offered his support where it was possible. The winners of the boat pulling regatta team Vishal and Team Vikramaditya were awarded medals and felicitated by Gp Capt Arunachalam and Dr Muthamizhchelvan.