Kavali MLA says YSRCP is committed to welfare of farmers

Kavali MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy, who is also the YSRCP in-charge for Udayagiri constituency, recently inspected the Kavali canal. He emphasized that the YSRCP government is dedicated to the welfare of farmers and expressed their willingness to support them.

MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy visited the canal to assess its condition and the possibility of releasing water to several villages in Bogolu Mandal. He inquired about the water capacity and the feasibility of water release at the escape. Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Collector Hari Narayana also urged Somashila officials to take necessary measures for the water release. Farmers and YSRCP leaders and activists from Kavali and Udayagiri constituencies participated in this program.