Live
- Ram Rajya doesn't mean one-sided governance: Goa Forward Party
- Unprecedented security measures in Imphal, MHA officials hold meetings with several groups
- Pran Pratistha ceremony was an event of BJP, RSS: Manoj Jha
- Karnataka: Kalaburagi city tense after Ambedkar statue vandalised
- Madras High Court asks TN Assembly Secretariat to respond by March 11 on plea for live streaming
- India’s ACME Group inks pact to supply green ammonia to Japan’s IHI Corporation
- Israeli troops cut off Khan Younis after suffering worst Gaza loss
- 282 drug abusers undergoing de-addiction treatment in Punjab: IGP
- Australian Open: Jannik Sinner qualifies for top-four
- 'Special Guests': Chairpersons of 250 PACS to witnesses R-Day Parade
Just In
Kavali MLA says YSRCP is committed to welfare of farmers
Kavali MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy, who is also the YSRCP in-charge for Udayagiri constituency, recently inspected the Kavali canal.
Kavali MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy, who is also the YSRCP in-charge for Udayagiri constituency, recently inspected the Kavali canal. He emphasized that the YSRCP government is dedicated to the welfare of farmers and expressed their willingness to support them.
MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy visited the canal to assess its condition and the possibility of releasing water to several villages in Bogolu Mandal. He inquired about the water capacity and the feasibility of water release at the escape. Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Collector Hari Narayana also urged Somashila officials to take necessary measures for the water release. Farmers and YSRCP leaders and activists from Kavali and Udayagiri constituencies participated in this program.