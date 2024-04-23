Kavuri Lavanya Participates in Nomination Process of Chintalapudi Congress MLA Candidate Eliza

On the road to the 2024 general elections, Elijah, the MLA candidate for the Chintalapudi constituency, made his way from the Congress party office to the Tehsildar office at Sdhanika Old Bus Stand today to file his nomination. The event was attended by Eluru Parliamentary Congress Party candidate, Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya, who served as the chief guest and expressed her support for Elijah's candidacy.

A large group of Congress leaders and activists, as well as CPI and CPM India alliance leaders and activists, joined in a padayatra to show their solidarity and wish for Elijah's victory in the upcoming elections. The event was marked by a display of unity and support for the Congress Party in the Eluru Parliament constituency.





