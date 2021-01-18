KC canal farmers demand water for rabi

Kadapa: Farmers cultivating crops under Kurnool-Kadapa canal (KC) canal are demanding water for rabi season as adequate water is available in the Srisailam reservoir due to recent heavy rains. The farmers cultivated paddy in 1.40 lakh acres in kharif season have incurred crop loss due to untimely rains and two cyclones Nivar and Burevi in last August, September and October months. The situation turned more pathetic with the drastic fall of yield and prices.



"I have cultivated paddy in 5 acres of land this kharif season and got 15 bags yield each containing 78 kgs. But in last kharif season I have got 30 bags yield due to no cyclones and natural disasters," said R Subba Reddy of Duvburu mandal to The Hans India.

If government releases the water in the current rabi season, there was every possibility to recover losses occurred in kharif season, he stated.

Another farmer A Ramakrishna told that he had sold 78 kg weighed bag for Rs 850 against its actual price of Rs 1,350 as the paddy turned discolored due to rains.

Despite the state government immediately provided input subsidy and some investment for next crop, the farmers were not able to cultivate paddy due to non-availability of water for rabi season, he said.

AP Rythu Sangam district president Avula Ramana told The Hans India presently there was sufficient water in Srisailam reservoir. He said if the government releases 15 tmcft of water to KC Canal Ayacut in the current rabi season, out of total allocation of 31.90 tmcft in the current water year, it will immensely benefit the paddy farmers.

"It is responsibility of the government to extend support to the farmers as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is very kind enough towards farming community," he said.

The farmers under KC canal ayacut pointed out that all the districts of delta area including Anantapur were getting water upto April through HNSS.

Officials opined that release of water from Srisailam Dam through Banakacharla reservoir may not be a problem if second crop (rabi) was allowed for KC canal ayacut. They hoped the government will take a positive decision soon in this regard to save the distressed farmers.