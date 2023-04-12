KCR should focus on saving companies in TS first: BJP

Visakhapatnam: BJP state general secretary PVN Madhav said the BRS party has no right to speak about saving Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Speaking at a media conference here on Tuesday, he stated that the BRS party favors anarchic rule in Telangana and people of Andhra Pradesh are not in a position to believe the party.

He said the BRS party is resorting to lies in order to enter the state. The former MLC said people have not forgotten the remarks made by Telangana Chief Minister KCR against the people of AP during the separate Telangana agitation. He pointed out that all BCs settled from Andhra were converted into OCs in order to root them out from Hyderabad.

Similarly, Madhav said that through GO No. 124, the unemployed people of Andhra were prevented from appearing in the competitive exams in Telangana.

Further, the former MLC mentioned that the steel plant is currently incurring losses and there is no possibility of getting bank loans or other investments. He said the Union government is trying to protect the VSP and save from the losses by calling for bidding.

If KCR is so interested in saving the steel plant, he can save it by investing Rs 5,000 crore in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the bidding for the Expression of Interest, Madhav said.

Madhav said that there are many industries that have already closed down in Telangana state and it should be reopened by investing in them and it is not appropriate to involve in such false campaigns for political gain in the neighboring states.