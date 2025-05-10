Keep an eye on fake news on Op Sindoor, police officials told

Eluru: District Superintendent of Police K Pratap Shiva Kishore stressed there should be strict surveillance on false propaganda as part of ongoing Operation Sindoor. He asked officials to keep an eye on movements of unfamiliar individuals.

He conducted the annual inspection of Chintalapudi Police Station on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said any suspicious activity on WhatsApp or social media should be monitored, and group admins spreading misinformation should face legal action. He proposed conducting mock drills to educate the public on how to protect themselves during emergencies, increasing awareness and preparedness among citizens.

On this occasion, the Chintalapudi police personnel extended a ceremonial guard of honour to the SP. The SP advised the staff to implement the “Swachhanda Andhra – Swarnandhra” programmes to ensure cleanliness in and around the police station. He emphasised use of drone surveillance to detect crimes and take immediate action on traffic-related issues. He reviewed all records maintained at the station and provided guidelines to improve administrative practices. He interacted with officers to gain insights into the issues faced by each village within the division. The SP emphasised that prompt resolution of minor local issues by officers would help maintain long-term peace and security.

He suggested strengthening of the surveillance system to eliminate antisocial activities in the region. The SP also suggested conducting awareness programmes on ‘Shakti App’ in high schools, colleges, and crowded places. Women and girls should be encouraged to use the app, enhancing their sense of safety and trust in law enforcement. Issues raised during the Monday grievance redressal programmes should be addressed promptly to deliver quick justice to complainants. He directed them to put in joint efforts to reduce road accidents through special measures. Traffic rule violators should be identified and acted upon using drone surveillance technology. The public should be educated about the benefits of CCTV cameras. The SP highlighted the importance of installing CCTV in commercial complexes, apartments, roads, and public places for effective investigations.

During the inspection, the SP gave clear directions to the police staff to enhance efforts in law & order maintenance, crime control, and public grievance resolution.

Blood donation camp inaugurated

In addition, the SP inaugurated a Mega Blood Donation Camp in Chintalapudi town, organised with the support of the local police department. The public participated enthusiastically, and the SP commended the donors for their noble contribution. “Among all donations, blood donation is the greatest gift. It gives new life to those in danger. Everyone should come forward to donate blood. Patients with thalassemia require regular transfusions, and your donated blood could be the reason they survive. Let us all promote this life-saving act,” he appealed.

The programme was attended by Jangareddygudem DSP U Ravichandra, Chintalapudi Inspector Ch Rajasekhar, SI Kutumba Rao, along with other officers and police staff.