Keep villages clean, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the works of village secretariats, village clinics and digital libraries by year-end.

During a review on panchayat raj and rural development departments at his camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete geo-tagging and review the progress of construction of those buildings. He asked them to start the works related to development of infrastructure facilities in YSR Jagananna colonies on priority basis and added that importance should be given to the cleanliness drive programme to keep the villages clean.

The Chief Minister said solid and liquid waste management system in villages and towns should be carried out properly and Clean Andhra Pradesh would be possible only if municipal and panchayat raj departments work in coordination on it. He directed officials to make arrangements to collect wet wastage in rural areas and added that special number should be displayed in villages for collection and shifting of garbage to treatment plants.

The Chief Minister said six lakh women were benefitted with sustainable livelihood under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara schemes this year and directed the officials to ensure they face no marketing problems. He made it clear that the officials should only contract with companies that have a wide range of marketing capabilities.

Noting that YSR Jala Kala project, a prestigious one, will be helpful to lakhs of farmers, he asked the officials to focus on effective implementation of the project. He said check-dam type structures should be constructed near bridges on small rivers across the state so that water can be stored up to 3-4 feet. He said these structures will help in increasing the ground water level and directed the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard.

He said a committee with three ministers will be set up for effective implementation of YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme. The committee will comprise panchayat raj, revenue and municipal administration ministers and focus on effective implementation of comprehensive land survey.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister the progress of various works under rural development department. Jagananna Pacha Thoranam, Nadu-Nedu works in schools and hospitals were also discussed.

The officials also informed the Chief Minister about the progress of YSR Bima, Jal Jeevan Mission and progress of rural highways construction works.