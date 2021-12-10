Kendriya Vidyalaya to be opened in Nuzvid

Nuzvid: Krishna district Collector J Nivas along with Nuzvid MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Appa Rao inspected a building for setting up Kendriya Vidyalaya at Nuzvid on Thursday.

Initially the Kendriya Vidyalayam will be set up at the unused old government building in the old employees' colony and later a new building will be constructed with all facilities in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Nivas said initially the classes will be conducted in the old school building and later a new building with all amenities will be constructed. MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Appa Rao said Nuzvid is known for educational institutions. He said the IIIT, one engineering college, six degree colleges, one PG Centre and ten junior colleges are in Nuzvid. He felt the quality of education can be improved with setting up Kendriya Vidyalayam in the town.

Seven acres of land was allotted for the Kendriya Vidyalayam, the MLS said, adding that Rs 80 lakh will be spent for construction of additional classrooms and for taking up repairs to the existing old school building to conduct classes. He directed the officials to speed up the repairing works to start the classes. Municipal Commissioner Syed Abdul Rashid, Vice-chairman P Satyanarayana and others were present on the occasion.