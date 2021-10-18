Kerala Agri Minister lauds RBK initiative

Nuzvid: Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad along with a team of officials appreciated the initiative of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in Andhra Pradesh during his visit to one of the Kendras at Tukkuluru village near here on Sunday.

Later, addressing the media, the Kerala Minister said that RBK idea is a unique one that is helpful to a lot to the farmers. The Minister said that the Kerala team of officials would study the working of the RBKs which provide a number of services to the farmer right from facilitating supply of seed and finally providing remunerative price to the produce. The team would look into the various aspects of organic farming, natural farming and the use of natural fertilisers, among others.

The Minister said that they would strive to implement the natural farming in Kerala.

The Kerala team enquired about the facilities available at the kiosks in the RBKs to place order for seed, fertiliser and pesticides.

Joint director at AP Agriculture Commissioner's office Sridhar explained the salient features of the RBKs through a power-point presentation. He said that 10,7789 RBKs were set up throughout the State for helping the farmers at every stage. Sridhar said that the staff members of various departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Sericulture and others were appointed at RBKs to provide necessary information and help to the farmers. A toll free number 155251 was introduced to help the farmers which would be attended by 64 experts to advise the farmers. A monthly magazine 'Ryot Bharosa' was being published for the farmers. A special YouTube channel was introduced through which eight agriculture scientists would provide necessary information to the farmers, he added.

Kerala State Finance Commission chairman SM Vijayanand, Kerala agriculture department director T Subhash, agriculture planning board member S S Nagesh, assistant directors MS Pramod Kumar, KS Pratap, Vinod Mohan, T Vijay Kumar, Krishna district agriculture joint director Mohan Rao, assistant director Kavita, agriculture department officer Chamundeswari, Tukkuluru village sarpanch Tommandru Bujji and others were present.