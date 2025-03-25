Live
- Fake DSP, constable arrested
- Two sisters die of food poisoning
- 120 officials dismissed in 5 years: CM
- Uproar in Assembly continues over women’s safety
- Be educated and aware, Murmu urges tribals
- Jagan demands immediate compensation to affected ryots
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th March 2025
- ‘The Threat Is Extremely Real’: Alarm over Trump ‘Energy Emergency’
- Farmers will receive all support; asserts Atchanna
- Kesava Rao appointed AP Medical Council member
Kesava Rao appointed AP Medical Council member
Vijayawada: The state government appointed Dr Suryadevara Kesavarao Babu as the member of Andhra Pradesh Medical Council here on Monday.Dr Kesavarao...
Vijayawada: The state government appointed Dr Suryadevara Kesavarao Babu as the member of Andhra Pradesh Medical Council here on Monday.
Dr Kesavarao Babu graduated from Andhra Medical College at Visakhapatnam and has been a noted diabetes specialist.
He authored a number of volumes in Telugu on diabetes and hyper tension to bring awareness among people.
He worked as the medical officer of ODA Project of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and also medical officer of the VMC Urban health centre and VMC school health project officer.
He was the president of the Vijayawada branch of Indian Medical Association and now he is the IMA state working council member. He is also the state president of the Hospital Board of India.
He also worked the NSS programme advisor of Dr NTR Health University.
Dr Kesavarao Babu said that he would discharge the duty as the AP Medical Council member with dedication.