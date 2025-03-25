Kesava Rao appointed AP Medical Council member

Vijayawada: The state government appointed Dr Suryadevara Kesavarao Babu as the member of Andhra Pradesh Medical Council here on Monday.

Dr Kesavarao Babu graduated from Andhra Medical College at Visakhapatnam and has been a noted diabetes specialist.

He authored a number of volumes in Telugu on diabetes and hyper tension to bring awareness among people.

He worked as the medical officer of ODA Project of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and also medical officer of the VMC Urban health centre and VMC school health project officer.

He was the president of the Vijayawada branch of Indian Medical Association and now he is the IMA state working council member. He is also the state president of the Hospital Board of India.

He also worked the NSS programme advisor of Dr NTR Health University.

Dr Kesavarao Babu said that he would discharge the duty as the AP Medical Council member with dedication.