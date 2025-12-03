Keshav inspects Uravakonda bypass works

Anantapur: Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Pyyavula Keshav on Tuesday inspected the ongoing Uravakonda bypass road works from Kanekallu Cross to Guntakal Road and directed officials to expedite the project.

During the inspection, officials informed the Minister that the 3-km bypass works are more than halfway completed. Of this, 900 metres of metal road from Kanekallu Cross has already been laid.

Another 400 metres requires survey clearance, following which construction can resume.

The Minister instructed officials to complete the pending survey within one to two days and take immediate action to accelerate the remaining road works.

R&B AE Nagabhushanam, Supervisor Sunkanna and other officials accompanied the Minister during the inspection.

Meanwhile, Minister Keshav conducted the second consecutive day of “Praja Darbar” at the Uravakonda constituency office, where he received petitions from people across the district on various grievances.

The Minister assured that all petitions received at the Praja Darbar would be addressed without delay.

Finance Minister P Keshav interacting with the public during Praja Darbar in Anantapur on Tuesday