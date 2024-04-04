Kesineni Janaki Lakshmi flays YSRCP govt

During the 26th Division Election Campaign, Kesineni Janaki Lakshmi expressed her concerns about the lack of employment opportunities for the people in the state. She mentioned that ever since the free sand scheme was halted and the construction of Amaravati and other projects came to a standstill, daily wage workers have been struggling to find work. This has resulted in many people having to migrate to neighboring states in search of employment.

Lakshmi emphasized that in order for all the people to stand on their own feet through self-employment, Chandrababu should be reinstated as the Chief Minister. She, along with Bonda Sujatha and Keshineni Janagaru, conducted an election campaign in Division 26 of Central Constituency, supporting the TDP parliamentary candidate Keshineni Sivanath and Central constituency candidate Bonda Umamaheswara Rao.

During the campaign, they distributed TDP Manifesto leaflets and urged voters to support the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena alliance candidates. They highlighted the importance of Chandrababu's leadership in developing the construction sector and other industries in the state to provide employment opportunities for all. Lakshmi also appealed to the voters to elect Bonda Umagari as Central Constituency MLA, noting his availability and dedication to serving the people.

The campaign was led by Division Corporator Vallabhaneni Rajeshwari, with support from Division Incharge Vallabhaneni Satish Garu, Division President Thota Pandugar, TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena leaders and workers.





Delete Edit











