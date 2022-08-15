Kesineni Nani denies reports over his dissatisfaction with TDP

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has once again denied the reports of dissatisfaction with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu. He clarified that he is not unhappy and participated in Independence Day celebrations in Vijayawada today.

He said that after independence, India has developed in all fields. It has been revealed that if the world is in turmoil due to Corona, India has got the credit of finding a vaccine for it and distributing it to everyone.

Kesineni Nani said that the Britishers took away everything including the Kohinoor diamond and opined that India has developed in every way and India has become an address for medicine in the world.

Later, he said that it is not appropriate for some people to create false news about him. He said that there is no damage to Vijayawada whether he is a member of Parliament or not. Responding to Gorantla Madhav's nude video affair, Kesineni Nani said that it is not a private affair but a matter for women.