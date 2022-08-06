Kesineni Nani insults Chandrababu!

Hyderabad: MP Kesineni Nani is reported to have insulted TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu who went to Delhi and refused to give a bouquet to him. It is said that Kesineni didn't even care about Galla Jayadev's request asking the former to present a bouquet to Naidu. Chandrababu Naidu was in utter shock by the behaviour of Kesineni Nani.

Recently, Chandrababu Naidu started supporting Kesineni Nani's brother. It is said that Kesineni Nani has already argued with Chandrababu Naidu over the issue. Kesineni Nani has openly expressed his displeasure over Chandrababu Naidu extending his support to Kesineni Nani's brother.

Chandrababu Naidu visited New Delhi on August 6 to attend a meeting that will be chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Naidu got an invitation from the centre to take part in the deliberations to organise Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.