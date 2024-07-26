Live
Ketan Garg new Municipal Commissioner
Rajamahendravaram: Ketan Garg took charge as the Commissioner of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation on Thursday.
Ketan Garg, who was the joint collector of Anantapur district, has come on transfer as the Municipal Commissioner of Rajamahendravaram.
Garg is a 2018 batch IAS officer from Rajasthan. He has previously worked in Vizianagaram and Rajampet. Later, Ketan Garg met the district collector P Prasanthi on a courtesy call.
