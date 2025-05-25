Key accused arrested after one year

Puttaparthi: In a major breakthrough, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Sri Sathya Sai district police has arrested a key suspect in the brutal murder of advocate Sampath Kumar, which took place a year ago in Hindupur.

The accused, KC Nagarjuna Reddy (33), an advocate from SBI Colony, Melapuram, Hindupur, had been at large since the crime. He was apprehended in Karnataka and brought before Hindupur SDPO. Sampath Kumar was murdered on May 29, 2024, and his body was later found in Dharmavaram tank. Taking immediate action, the district SP constituted special police teams led by Hindupur DSP KV Mahesh to conduct a thorough investigation.

Briefing media here on Saturday, DSP KV Mahesh confirmed Nagarjuna Reddy’s arrest, stating that it was the result of extensive technical surveillance and intelligence gathering.

A special police team, including SDPO Hindupur, Rural Upgraded Inspector C Anjaneyulu, and SI Muni Pratap, Muneer Ahmed, and Narendra, executed a covert operation. On May 24, 2025, at approximately 1:30 am, Nagarjuna Reddy was located and arrested at Signature Club Resort in Devanahalli, Karnataka. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and has since been remanded to judicial custody.

The murder reportedly stemmed from a property dispute near advocate Krishna Reddy’s residence. Tensions arose between Krishna Reddy and another individual named Srikanth from Melapuram. Advocate Sampath Kumar was allegedly supporting Srikanth in this conflict, which led to a series of criminal complaints between the parties. On the night of May 29, 2024, around 10:30 pm, Sampath Kumar was lured from Kotipi village in Hindupur mandal to a canal area on the way to Chintalapalli, Karnataka, where he was murdered. His body was then disposed of in the Dharmavaram tank.

Police have confirmed the arrest of KC Nagarjuna Reddy as a key accused, while another individual, advocate KC Krishna Reddy, remains absconding. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The SP has commended the special police teams for their relentless efforts and successful operation in tracking down and arresting the fugitive after a year-long pursuit.