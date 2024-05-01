Key battle ahead between YSRCP, TDP in most seats

Tirupati: After the crucial nomination process concluded for the upcoming general elections, a clear depiction of the contesting candidates across all 14 Assembly constituencies and three Lok Sabha constituencies of the former Chittoor district has emerged, signalling an intense battle between the incumbent YSRCP and the opposition TDP candidates barring Tirupati where Jana Sena candidate is contesting on behalf of the alliance. Similarly, BJP candidates are trying their luck in two Lok Sabha constituencies while TDP candidate is contesting from Chittoor.

In each constituency, a multi-cornered contest is anticipated, with smaller parties and independent candidates remaining actively involved. A total of 216 candidates are vying for positions across the 14 Assembly segments within the combined Chittoor district, while 60 candidates are competing within the three Lok Sabha constituencies. The Tirupati Assembly segment, with the highest number of 46 candidates, has posed challenges for officials, necessitating the procurement of additional ballot units.

Political parties have strategically fielded a large number of independent candidates to secure more polling and counting agent passes, aiming to exert influence over the proceedings. In some cases, candidates with names resembling their opponents have been nominated. For instance, Aluri Srinivasulu of Jathiya Jana Sena Party is contesting from Tirupati, whose name bears similarity to Arani Srinivasulu of Jana Sena Party.

In Nagari, independent candidate K Roja is contesting, while Minister RK Roja is also in the fray. In Palamaner, two independents with the same name, Amaranatha Reddy, are contesting alongside TDP senior leader N Amaranatha Reddy.

In Tirupati, incumbent YSRCP MLA Arani Srinivasulu is contesting as a JSP candidate this time against YSRCP’s Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, with CPI's P Murali and 43 others also in the fray.

In Kuppam, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu faces KRJ Bharath of YSRCP in his eighth consecutive election from the same segment, with Avula Govindarajulu of the Congress party and 10 other candidates also in contention. In Palamaner, sitting YSRCP MLA N Venkate Gowda is once again contesting against N Amaranatha Reddy of TDP, with G Siva Sankar of the Congress party and 11 other candidates also in the mix. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and TDP’s Challa Ramachandra Reddy are pitted against each other in Punganur, with B Ramachandra Yadav of BCY party and Muralimohan Yadav of Congress also in the race, alongside four other candidates.

In Piler, sitting YSRCP MLA C Ramachandra Reddy, TDP’s N Kishore Kumar Reddy, B Somasekhar Reddy of Congress, and 12 others are in the fray, while Madanapalle has 15 candidates, including M Shajahan Basha of TDP, S Nissar Ahamed of YSRCP and M Pavan Kumar Reddy of the Congress party.

Sitting YSRCP MLA P Dwaranakantha Reddy, TDP's D Jayachandra Reddy and Congress's MN Chandraskehar Reddy along with eight others are listed from Thamballapalle. Chittoor sees new candidates from the two major parties, with MC Vijayananda Reddy (YSRCP) and G Jagan Mohan (TDP) vying for dominance. Congress candidate G Tikaram and 10 others are also in contention.

Puthalapattu reserved constituency has12 candidates, with K Murali Mohan (TDP), P Sunil Kumar (YSRCP) and MS Babu of Congress as the main contenders. GD Nellore reserved constituency presents 11 candidates, with VM Thomas (TDP), Krupa Lakshmi (YSRCP) and Ramesh Babu (Congress) leading the pack.

Out of seven contenders from Nagari, RK Roja (YSRCP), G Bhanuprakash (TDP) and Rakesh Reddy (Congress) are in contention. Chandragiri has 24 candidates in the fray, with Pulivarthi Nani (TDP), Chevireddy Mohith Reddy (YSRCP) and K Srinivasulu (Congress) as the key contenders.

Sitting YSRCP MLA B Madhusudan Reddy, TDP's B Sudheer Reddy, and Congress's P Rajesh, among 13 others are racing for the Srikalahasti seat. In the Satyavedu reserved segment, 15 contenders are competing with sitting YSRCP MLA K Adimulam representing TDP this time, while N Rajesh is the YSRCP candidate and B Babu is contesting from the Congress.

For the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, sitting YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy, V Varaprasada Rao of BJP, and Chinta Mohan of Congress are contesting, alongside 20 others. In Chittoor, out of 19 candidates, sitting YSRCP MP N Reddeppa, D Prasada Rao of TDP and M Jagapathi of Congress are the main contenders. In the Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency, sitting YSRCP MP P Midhun Reddy faces former CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy of BJP while SK Basheed of Congress, along with 15 others are also in the fray.