Key decisions of PR and M&H wings get nod

Vijayawada: The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has approved several key proposals related to the Panchayat Raj and Medical and Health departments.

The cabinet sanctioned the regularisation of the District Panchayat Officer (DPO) cadre and approved amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Service Rules, 2001.

These changes aim to enhance service delivery and streamline governance. Additionally, the cabinet approved changes to the reporting structure, allowing DPOs to report directly.

In the education sector, the cabinet approved the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which will be presented before the legislative assembly for approval.

To improve healthcare services, the cabinet approved the creation of 372 Civil Assistant Surgeon posts in the Medical and Health Department. Additionally, it sanctioned the establishment of a Digital Nerve Centre at Kuppam at a cost of Rs 5.34 crore to strengthen medical, health, and family welfare services.

In a move to boost industrial and educational development, the cabinet granted free allotment of 27.26 acres of land for an MSME park in Seetampet Mandal. It also approved the allocation of 10.72 acres for an agricultural college in Rajahmundry and 116.97 acres for the redevelopment of the old Havelock Bridge in Rajahmundry as a tourism hub.

Further, the cabinet sanctioned the allocation of 66.12 acres in Tammavaram village, Kakinada rural mandal, for tourism development. The government also approved the 2024-29 Tourism Land Allotment Policy, which aims to facilitate tourism infrastructure expansion.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the Andhra Pradesh Mining Development Authority’s proposal to raise Rs 9,000 crore by issuing taxable, non-convertible debenture bonds.

These decisions reflect the government's commitment to infrastructure development, healthcare improvement, and economic growth across the state.