Key role of women in different fields draws praise

Visakhapatnam: City Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and zilla parishad chairperson J Subhadra said the role of women in the progress of society is commendable.

Taking part in the the International Women's Day celebrations organised by the Vizag Journalists' Forum at the VJF Press Club here on Tuesday, they said women were making strides in all the fields.

A total of 32 women, including those who have served in the fields of print and electronic media along with the winners of various competitions were felicitated on the occasion. Among others, chief of bureau of The Hans India, Visakhapatnam Rani Devalla and Vara Lakshmi from VJF were felicitated.

MLC Varudhu Kalyani, GCC Chairperson Shobha Swathi Rani, District Library Chairperson Konda Ramadevi, VJF president Gantla Srinu Babu and Brahma Kumaris representative BK Rameshwari, among others addressed the gathering.

As a prelude to IWD celebrations, an all-women crew special train was flagged off from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada by president of East Coast Railway Women's Welfare Organisation, Waltair Division Parijata Satpathy, vice presidents of ECoRWWO Kavita Gupta, secretary Priyanka Sridevi and other executive members of ECoRWWO took part in the flagging off ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Parijata Satpathy said it was proud to share that the entire train Visakhapatnam-Rayagada special is operated by women employees and the entire staff at Visakhapatnam railway station in operations, commercial, RPF were also women staff.

Meanwhile, Waltair division Women's Association organised a rally at RK Beach.

HCG Cancer Centre, Vizag organised a campaign called 'Colours of Empowerment.' As part of the celebrations, the hospital conducted various fun activities at CMR shopping mall. The initiative aimed to showcase the resilience and strength of women while highlighting the challenges they face on a daily basis. Chief operating officer Aditya Kaura and staff participated in the programme.

On the eve of the IWD, Indian Medical Association-Women Doctors' Wing (IMA WDW), AP state organised a walkathon at RK Beach from Kali Mata temple to YMCA. About 700 students from various colleges, including Andhra Medical College, St Joseph's Nursing College took part in the event that focused on the theme 'embrace equity'. Senior gynecologist, IMA WDW AP state chairperson G Hemalata, treasurer CV Prathyusha, among others took part.