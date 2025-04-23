Kia India Constructs Water Tanks and Model Anganwadi Centre in Ammavaripalli Under CSR Drive

Ammavaripalli: Kia India commenced the groundbreaking ceremony for two overhead water tanks and a 'Model Anganwadi Center' under its ‘Integrated Village Development (IVD)’ and 'Infra Development for Educational Institutions' projects in Ammavaripalli. These initiatives, part of Kia Social Contributions, aim to enhance drinking water supply and early childhood development in the locality, positively impacting the lives of over 3,200 villagers.

To tackle the water scarcity in the community and provide a sustained source of drinking water, the company plans to construct two elevated water tanks, each with a storage capacity of 90,000 Liters to cater the needs of local villagers. The company collaborated with the local Gram Panchayat and the Rural Water Supply Department sustain and support the initiative.

Additionally, under its ‘'Infra Development for Educational Institutions' Project, Kia India will build a ‘Model Anganwadi Center’ in Ammavaripalli village. This facility will support the holistic development of early childhood and provide essential services to pregnant and lactating women, benefiting around 200 individuals annually.

"We are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve," said Mr. Kabdong Lee, Chief Administrative Office, Kia India. "These projects reflect our dedication to drive sustainable development and improving the quality of life for the residents of the surrounding villages."

Under Kia Social Contributions, the company addresses various needs of the local communities, mainly focusing on Environment, Health, Education and Community Development. The company believes in the concept of ‘Give back to the society’ to create prosperous environment for the wellbeing of the people and holistic development of the society.

About - Kia India

In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, “Movement that Inspires” aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more.

Till date, Kia India has launched seven vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carnival, the EV6 and the EV9. Kia India has completed almost 1.6 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 700 touchpoints across 300 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country.

