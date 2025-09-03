Kia India initiates CSR progs to empower 650 youths

Hindupur: In a significant step towards youth empowerment and community development, Kia India has launched two impactful CSR initiatives in Hindupur, Anantapur, and Kodigenahalli under its “Kia Social Contributions” programme.

These initiatives aim to support skill development and educational infrastructure, benefiting over 650 individuals in the region.

In partnership with the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Department (APSRTD) and Sambhav Foundation, Kia India has initiated a Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) driving training programme at Hindupur and Anantapur depots.

The program will train 352 unemployed youth, offering certified driving skills, soft skills development, and job placement assistance to enhance their employability.

Commenting on the program, Kabdong Lee, Chief Administrative Officer, Kia India, stated, “This initiative is about more than just driving skills—it’s about driving change. We are proud to empower youth with the tools to shape their own futures.”

Simultaneously, in Kodigenahalli (Parigi Mandal), Kia India has begun the upgradation of infrastructure at the Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College. In collaboration with United Way of Hyderabad, the project will improve dining, sanitation, and classroom facilities, benefiting over 300 students and aiming to increase student attendance and retention.

“These efforts reflect our commitment to holistic community development,” Lee added.

“Education is the foundation of a thriving society, and we are investing in creating better learning environments.”

These initiatives align with Kia India’s larger CSR vision, which includes education, rural development, environmental sustainability, and community welfare.