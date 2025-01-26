Kia Siroz Car launched in Tirupati, Kadapa, Nellore

Tirupati : Kia Motors unveiled its latest model ‘Kia Siroz’ on Saturday at Hoshi Auto Private Limited showrooms in Tirupati, Kadapa and Nellore. The launch events were attended by prominent guests, including Managing Director C Jagannadha Reddy, directors Cheraku Niranjan, C Bharathi and C Hoshiyar Reddy.

At Kadapa showroom, Manager NS Praveen Kumar joined the event along with staff. In Nellore, General Manager M Satish Babu and Showroom Manager G Srinivasulu graced the occasion.

In Tirupati, the event was attended by chief guest DTO K Murali Mohan, Senior Manager R Rajkumar and other staff members.

The Kia Siroz boasts advanced features such as a robust 20-standard safety pack, reclining and sliding ventilated second-row seats, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon premium 8-speaker sound system, a 30” Trinity Panoramic Display, and ADAS Level 2 with 16 autonomous features. The car is available in eight colors.

For bookings, customers can contact: Kadapa: 9100773485; Nellore: 8688829718; Tirupati: 8688829739.