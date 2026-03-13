Kidney awareness programme held at Nellore Apollo

Nellore: The medical staff at Apollo Hospital, Nellore, said that one in every 10 people across the world may have chronic kidney disease and it may be asymptomatic in early stages. Health check-ups, healthy lifestyle, diabetes and blood pressure control are very important for the prevention of kidney disease, they stressed.

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, a meeting was held with the theme ‘Kidney health for all – Caring for people, protecting the earth’ at the hospital here on Thursday, to raise awareness about the increasing problem of kidney diseases.

Renowned kidney disease experts Dr AK Chakravarthy, Dr Mastan Wali, Dr Rakesh, Hospital Director Medical Services Dr Sriram Satish, Unit Head Dr Bindu Bhargavi Reddy and others participated in the meeting.