KIMS conducts free medical camp at Uppugunduru

Uppugunduru(Prakasam District): KIMS Hospital, Ongole, in association with Bharati Vigyana Kendram organised a free medical camp in Uppugunduru village of Prakasam district on Sunday.

Free medicines were distributed and eye tests were conducted apart from ECG, BP and sugar tests at the camp. The doctors advised patients to take precautions for diseases like heart, kidney and toxic fever. KIMS Hospital marketing executive Shaik Rafi said that operations will be conducted free of charge through Aarogyasri, ESI, EHS cards for the patients, who have been diagnosed with certain ailments.

Dr Ramanjaneyulu, Ophthalmologist Sunil, Swathi, Rani and KIMS Hospital staff and others participated in the camp in which more than 300 people were treated.