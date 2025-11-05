KIMS Saveera doctors save the life of a 3-year-old boy

Anantapur: A 3-year-old boy suffering from pneumonia developed multiple complications that put his life in danger. The dedicated team of doctors at KIMS Saveera Hospital, Anantapur, successfully treated him and saved his life after performing a series of critical medical procedures. The details were shared during a press meet organized by the hospital.

The case was handled by Consultant Pediatrician Dr A Mahesh, Dr C Manohar Gandhi, Dr Mounika, Dr P Giridhar, Consultant Pediatric Surgeon Dr Hariprasad, CT Surgeon Dr Sandeep Reddy, and Anesthesiologist Dr Ravishankar.

They explained “the 3-year-old boy from Tadipatri was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and was being treated locally. However, his condition worsened, and he was brought to KIMS Saveera Hospital. Upon examination, we found that, along with pneumonia, there was a collection of pus around his left lung.

We immediately performed a Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) to remove the pus. Subsequently, we carried out another necessary procedure to improve the functioning of his lungs and heart, which ultimately saved his life. Hospital CEO Srinivas Prasad, Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Raja, and COO Siddha Reddy were present.