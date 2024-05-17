KIMS Saveera performs brain surgery on 7-month-old baby

Anantapur:In a remarkable medical intervention, a 7-month-old baby from Anantapur was saved through an emergency brain surgery at KIMS Saveera Hospital.

Dr A Mahesh, consultant Paediatrician at KIMS Saveera Hospital, told the media on Thursday that the baby was suffering from a persistent fever and developed severe brain infection that led to the formation of pus, necessitating immediate surgical intervention. After local hospitals suggested the case to KIMS Saveera, after recognising the severity of the infection, the family brought the baby to them, he added.

Neurosurgery team immediately conducted the surgery and the baby was kept on ventilator support post-surgery. Over a period of four weeks, the baby was treated with intravenous antibiotics to ensure complete recovery. Now the baby was healthy and was discharged.

Dr Mahesh emphasised the importance of early intervention when children exhibit severe symptoms.

The baby’s parents expressed their gratitude to Saveera medical staff.