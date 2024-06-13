Kidnapping calls from +92 code are scam, communicating with Centre to block VPN: Goa CM

Panaji: Urging parents not to fall prey to scam phone calls alleging kidnapping of children, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that his government is communicating with the Centre to block the Virtual Private Network (VPN) tunnel to stop these calls.

Speaking to media persons, CM Sawant clarified that kidnappings have not taken place in the coastal state.

“I have verified with the Home Department, where I came to know that these scam phone calls are being received by parents from +92 code (Pakistan).

“Nobody should panic, don’t give money. No kidnappings are taking place in Goa. These phone calls come through Virtual Private Network and they call from different countries,” Sawant said.

“We have taken all security measures after receiving complaints in this regard to the Cyber Crime branch. They are investigating the case. We are communicating with the Central government to block such (scam) phone calls received through VPN,” he said.

Director General of Police (DGP), Jaspal Singh had recently posted on ‘X’ saying, “All citizens are advised not to respond to this (+92) number if they receive any messages or requests. It is a Pakistan number.”