Sai Dhansika 'Antima Theerpu' to release on June 21

'Antima Theerpu' is the title of an upcoming film starring 'Kabali' fame Sai Dhansika and Amit Tiwari in lead roles. Directed by A Abhiram, the film is produced by D Rajeshwara Rao.The movie is based on a village backdrop.
Naga Mahesh has a major role in the movie, Vimala Raman, Deepu, Satya Prakash, Ganesh Venkatraman, Amit Tiwari, Chitram Sreenu, and others are part of the cast. N Sudhakar Reddy (cinematographer), Koti (music director), Garry BH (Editor) and others are working on the movie.
The film shooting and post production formalities has been completed, makers announced that the film all set to grand release in theaters on June 21st.
