Live
- PM Modi scheduled to have series of bilaterals during G7 in Italy
- AWS offers $230 million in Cloud credits to generative AI startups, including in India
- Samsung releases its new entry-level smartwatch 'Galaxy Watch FE'
- Ajit Doval's reappointment as NSA shows PM Modi's unwavering emphasis on security
- Women should be at the forefront in creating employment: DE Hemalatha
- Govt launches E-flows Monitoring System for real-time analysis of water quality in Ganga
- CMFRI and INCOIS join hands to boost research on oceanography, fisheries management
- Prison authorities write to SSKM over deteriorating health of Partha Chatterjee
- Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha” worldwide Grand Release tomorrow
- Kidnapping calls from +92 code are scam, communicating with Centre to block VPN: Goa CM
Just In
Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha” worldwide Grand Release tomorrow
Directed by Vamsi Jonnalagadda, this music-based story offers an engaging cinematic experience, combining mind-blowing music with a youthful and engaging storyline.
Directed by Vamsi Jonnalagadda, this music-based story offers an engaging cinematic experience, combining mind-blowing music with a youthful and engaging storyline. The film has themes like passion, friendship, determination to achieve our dreams and the bond between father and son.
The audience feels like a rollercoaster of emotions. As the music sets the tone, the film's main theme is perseverance in the face of life's challenges.The premiere of this movie done yesterday : Some celebrities and artists who saw the movie praised the movie as very good movie in recent times. The father and son relationship was shown very well in the film and was praised. The actors were praised for their good performance even if they were newcomers.
They said that music is a big asset of the film.On this occasion director and producer Vamsi Jonnalagadda said: Thank you to everyone who has supported us since the release of the first look poster. Everyone who saw the teaser and trailer spoke very positively about this movie. Now I am very happy that the people who have seen this movie in the premiere are appreciating that the movie is good. We are going to bring this movie to the audience tomorrow. He wished with all his heart that the audience would also watch this film and bless us.