Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha” worldwide Grand Release tomorrow

Directed by Vamsi Jonnalagadda, this music-based story offers an engaging cinematic experience, combining mind-blowing music with a youthful and engaging storyline. The film has themes like passion, friendship, determination to achieve our dreams and the bond between father and son.

The audience feels like a rollercoaster of emotions. As the music sets the tone, the film's main theme is perseverance in the face of life's challenges.The premiere of this movie done yesterday : Some celebrities and artists who saw the movie praised the movie as very good movie in recent times. The father and son relationship was shown very well in the film and was praised. The actors were praised for their good performance even if they were newcomers.

They said that music is a big asset of the film.On this occasion director and producer Vamsi Jonnalagadda said: Thank you to everyone who has supported us since the release of the first look poster. Everyone who saw the teaser and trailer spoke very positively about this movie. Now I am very happy that the people who have seen this movie in the premiere are appreciating that the movie is good. We are going to bring this movie to the audience tomorrow. He wished with all his heart that the audience would also watch this film and bless us.







