Live
- PM Modi scheduled to have series of bilaterals during G7 in Italy
- AWS offers $230 million in Cloud credits to generative AI startups, including in India
- Samsung releases its new entry-level smartwatch 'Galaxy Watch FE'
- Ajit Doval's reappointment as NSA shows PM Modi's unwavering emphasis on security
- Women should be at the forefront in creating employment: DE Hemalatha
- Govt launches E-flows Monitoring System for real-time analysis of water quality in Ganga
- CMFRI and INCOIS join hands to boost research on oceanography, fisheries management
- Prison authorities write to SSKM over deteriorating health of Partha Chatterjee
- Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha” worldwide Grand Release tomorrow
- Kidnapping calls from +92 code are scam, communicating with Centre to block VPN: Goa CM
Just In
NxtWave recognized as a 'Technology Pioneer' by World Economic Forum
NxtWave, a pioneering education technology platform based in Hyderabad, proudly announces its recognition as a Tech Pioneer 2024 by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
New Delhi: NxtWave, a pioneering education technology platform based in Hyderabad, proudly announces its recognition as a Tech Pioneer 2024 by the World Economic Forum (WEF). This esteemed acknowledgment places NxtWave among the select group of global innovators acknowledged by the WEF for their contributions to technology and education.
NxtWave joins an exclusive group of just 10 startups nationwide to receive this recognition, alongside household names like Google, Twitter, and Spotify from previous cohorts.
The recognition highlights NxtWave's dedication to transforming education technology. By offering AI-powered, local language coding courses, NxtWave has made tech learning accessible for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, enabling unemployed individuals to find jobs and acquire new skills.
Rahul Attuluri, CEO of NxtWave, expressed gratitude, stating, “We are deeply honored by this recognition from the World Economic Forum. It validates our mission of making tech education accessible to all, irrespective of backgrounds. Now as a part of World Economic Forum’s Centre for the New Economy and Society, we are eager to continue our journey and make a meaningful impact.”
As part of the Tech Pioneers 2024 cohort, NxtWave looks forward to contributing to vital discussions and initiatives at the World Economic Forum, driving positive change and global technological advancement.