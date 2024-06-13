NxtWave recognized as a 'Technology Pioneer' by World Economic Forum

New Delhi: NxtWave, a pioneering education technology platform based in Hyderabad, proudly announces its recognition as a Tech Pioneer 2024 by the World Economic Forum (WEF). This esteemed acknowledgment places NxtWave among the select group of global innovators acknowledged by the WEF for their contributions to technology and education.

NxtWave joins an exclusive group of just 10 startups nationwide to receive this recognition, alongside household names like Google, Twitter, and Spotify from previous cohorts.

The recognition highlights NxtWave's dedication to transforming education technology. By offering AI-powered, local language coding courses, NxtWave has made tech learning accessible for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, enabling unemployed individuals to find jobs and acquire new skills.

Rahul Attuluri, CEO of NxtWave, expressed gratitude, stating, “We are deeply honored by this recognition from the World Economic Forum. It validates our mission of making tech education accessible to all, irrespective of backgrounds. Now as a part of World Economic Forum’s Centre for the New Economy and Society, we are eager to continue our journey and make a meaningful impact.”

As part of the Tech Pioneers 2024 cohort, NxtWave looks forward to contributing to vital discussions and initiatives at the World Economic Forum, driving positive change and global technological advancement.