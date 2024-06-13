Live
Just In
Prison authorities write to SSKM over deteriorating health of Partha Chatterjee
The health condition of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, the prime accused in the cash-for-school jobs case who is under judicial custody for over two years now, has deteriorated.
The authorities of the Presidency Jail where Chatterjee is lodged on Thursday wrote to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital recommending proper treatment of the accused.
Sources in the prison department said that besides high blood pressure, Chatterjee's limbs have swollen for which he needs to undergo treatment.
Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case tracked six additional properties indirectly held by the former Education Minister. The properties are located at Bolpur in Birbhum district and their current market value is worth a few crore rupees.
Sources said that out of the six properties, five are plots of land while the remaining is an independent house in Bolpur.