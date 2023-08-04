Kin of brain-dead man from Anantapur donates organs, saves three lives

The staff of KIMS Savera hospital in Anantapur has shifted the live organs of a brain-dead man through the green channel from Kurnool to Hyderabad and Bangalore hospitals for transplantation.



On the 1st of this month, Jagadish met with a road accident and was immediately taken to KIMS Savera Hospital in Anantapur for treatment. Despite the medical efforts, Jagadish's condition deteriorated, and he was declared brain dead by the doctors. In alignment with the doctors' guidance, Jagadish's family members made the compassionate decision to donate his organs.

The transportation process began at KIMS Savera Hospital, where Jagadish's lungs were transferred to Orvakallu Airport in Kurnool district via ambulance. From there, the lungs were flown to Hyderabad on a special flight. Additionally, Jagadish's kidneys were transported to Bangalore by road in an ambulance.

A team of five doctors actively participated in the organ transplant procedures, ensuring that the organs reached the designated hospitals safely and promptly. This collaborative effort between medical professionals and the family members of Jagadish demonstrates the significance of organ donation in saving and improving the lives of others.

While it is indeed a tragic situation, the selfless act of organ donation brings hope and a chance at a better life for those in need. The medical community and society at large recognise and appreciate the generosity of Jagadish's family in making this life-saving decision.