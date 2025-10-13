Live
Kin of Turakapalem victims receive ex-gratia
Highlights
Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar assured that the state government will extend helping hand and support to the kin of the deceased in Turakapalem village recently. He along with Prathipadu MLA B Ramanajaneyulu distributed ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He further said that in case of need the government is ready to provide outsourcing jobs to the kin of deceased and extend support to them and take steps to sanction loans for self-employment. He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for extending support and cooperation. Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya and JSP district president G Venkateswara Rao were also present.
