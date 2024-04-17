KK Raju conducts extensive election campaign in Visakha north constituency

MLA candidate of YSR Congress Party, KK Raju, has been actively engaging in an extensive election campaign in the Visakha North Constituency. Recently, he was warmly welcomed by the local residents during an election campaign conducted in the presence of Ward 53 Corporator Barkat Ali in the Green Gardens, Hussain Nagar, and other areas.

During the campaign, many individuals from the area joined the YSR Congress Party in support of KK Raju. These new members were warmly embraced into the party by wearing party scarves. KK Raju emphasized the need for hard work and dedication in order to secure victory for the YSR Congress Party in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the event, KK Raju highlighted the leadership and welfare initiatives of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, expressing confidence in the party's success. He assured the people of special support in every ward and urged them to contribute to the party's victory by exercising their right to vote for the fan symbol.

Various party leaders, including Ward President Gujju Venkata Reddy, JCS Convenor Amar Reddy, and senior party members, as well as women and household heads, participated in the campaign. The event was marked by enthusiasm and a strong sense of unity among the party ranks.