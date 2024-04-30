YSRCP govt misled people using its stickers on Central schemes: BJP

Vijayawada: BJP Andhra Pradesh chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar alleged that the state government loans have increased enormously during the last five years due to inefficient financial administration. He said the AP in the last five years from 2019 to 2024 had taken loans amounting to Rs 10.45 lakh crore causing a huge burden on the people of the state.

Addressing media at the BJP state office along with the TDP leader Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, the BJP official spokesperson said the Andhra Pradesh government used its own stickers to the Central government schemes and misled the people that the state government had implemented the scheme.

Dinakar said the capital expenditure incurred by Andhra Pradesh government during the last five years is a meagre Rs 16,000 crore. He alleged that the state government had spent only Rs 26,000 crore for irrigation projects, which is negligible. The state government had neglected the repairs to irrigation projects and no new projects were constructed.

Dinakar said the Andhra Pradesh lagged behind in attracting the foreign investment and stated that the state was in fifth position in the country in attracting foreign investment in 2018-19 and now AP slipped to 14th place in the country under the YSRCP rule in attracting the foreign investment.

He said AP revenue in the last five years was Rs 6.55 lakh crore and Central government grants and funds were Rs 5.50 lakh crore.

The BJP spokesperson said Andhra Pradesh failed in financial administration in the last five years and loans mounted causing burden on the state.

He has appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to vote for the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. YSRCP election manifesto failed to show how the government would generate revenue and it was mainly focused on revenue, he pointed out.

Dinakar said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had exploited the resources of Andhra Pradesh and did least service to the people of AP in five years. The YSRCP manifesto did not mention how the government would develop infrastructure facilities in the state, he said and urged the voters to defeat the YSRCP in the upcoming elections.