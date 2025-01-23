KMC expected to earn revenue of Rs. 363.99 cr

Kurnool: The Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) approved the estimated budget for the financial year 2025–2026 during a council meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by Mayor B Y Ramayya took place at the municipal office.

The total revenue is estimated at Rs 363.99 crore with total expenditure at Rs 291.67 crore.

Revenue income is projected at Rs 201.22 crore, government grants at Rs 162.77 crore and capital income at Rs 138.69 crore, leaving a net surplus of Rs 72.31 crore.

In addition, the council has also approved the following resolutions.

Under the AMRUT-2 scheme, the maintenance of public parks located at Nagireddy Revenue Colony (Ward 19) and Teachers Colony (Ward 45) will be assigned to self-help groups.

An annual payment of Rs.4.90 lakh will be provided for the maintenance of each park. It has been approved to pay Rs 42.93 lakh in wages to 200 temporary sanitation workers for the period from December 17, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Commissioner S Ravindra Babu, council members Zubair, Yunus, Kranti Kumar, and Midde Chittamma, Additional Commissioner RGV Krishna, Manager N Chinna Ramudu, accounts officer Chundi Prasad, health officer K Vishweshwar Reddy, SE Rajasekhar, city planner Pradeep Kumar, revenue officers Junaid and Ishrayolu, TPRO Venkatalakshmi, examiner Subramanyam, and accounts officers Shabana and Mallikarjun, along with clerk GM Srikanth and others attended the programme.