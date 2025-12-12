KMC sets Dec 14 deadline for cleaning vacant sites

Kurnool: Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Viswanath has called on residents to extend full cooperation in shaping the city into a Clean and Green Smart City.

Addressing the media at the Municipal Office on Thursday, he said four key sanitation initiatives are being implemented with public participation as the central focus.

He cautioned that all vacant site owners must voluntarily clear their plots by December 14, failing which the corporation will undertake the cleaning and impose penalties.

Of the 325 identified vacant sites, notices were issued to 182 owners while the remaining 143 could not be traced, yet they too are required to comply with the deadline.

The Commissioner highlighted rising concerns over stray animals in public spaces. He said 23 cattle owners and 31 pig rearers have been identified and instructed to shift their animals to the outskirts within a week.

If they fail to do so, the animals will be taken into municipal custody. Stating that stray cattle on roads have become a major cause of accidents and inconvenience, he warned that strict action will be initiated against owners whose animals are found roaming freely.

He added that the corporation is in the process of identifying suitable locations for temporary shelters for seized animals.

Commissioner Viswanath also directed all high-footfall institutions—including railway stations, bus stands, educational institutions, hospitals and places of worship—to immediately install fencing to prevent the entry of stray dogs.

He expressed concern that hotels, restaurants and function halls have been dumping leftover food on roads, worsening the stray dog menace. Any such violations will now be dealt with severely.

He urged residents to make proper use of the Construction & Demolition Waste Management system, reminding that only authorized vehicles should be used for disposal.

A fee of Rs.500 for tractors and Rs.1,000 for tippers is applicable, and payments can be made through QR code. Improper dumping will lead to fines and legal action, he said, adding that residents can call 7422992299 for prompt services.

Reiterating that these measures are essential for public health, environmental safety and city hygiene, the Commissioner appealed for voluntary support from all citizens.

He stated that the Eat Street development works on Stadium Road are progressing swiftly, with 15 additional stalls soon to be completed. The existing 45 stalls have already received an encouraging response.

He also briefed the media on ongoing updates related to LRS and BPS schemes. Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, Manager Chinna Ramudu and other officials were present.