Know Your MLA: Father’s legacy helps Divya to become a first-time MLA
Despite a huge setback for TDP in Tuni constituency in the last three elections, this time it could win the seat

Rajamahendravaram: Political stalwart Yanamala Ramakrishnudu who has been associated with the TDP and Tuni constituency for four decades has made his 40-year-old daughter Yanamala Divya his political successor.

She is a highly educated woman who contested and won the 2024 general elections as an NDA candidate from the Tuni Assembly constituency in East Godavari district on behalf of TDP.

She studied Engineering in Electronics and Communication from Osmania University in 2006.

She completed her MBA from the same university in 2012. Divya entered politics as a housewife without any previous experience. Her husband is in government service as an IRS officer.

Besides her father’s blessings, with the trust of the party leadership and the support of the people, she achieved victory by a margin of over 15,000 votes and became the MLA for the first time by defeating YSRCP leader and a Minister in the previous YSRCP government Dadisetti Raja.

Ramakrishnudu’s brother Krishnudu left the TDP during the election and joined YSRCP which gave a blow. Although this field was new to Divya, who entered politics as a housewife, she boldly stepped forward after facing a few challenges.

Family legacy, understanding of issues and daring initiative are in her favour.

TDP faced defeat in this constituency in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections. Divya said that the Tuni constituency has been lagging behind in all fields for the last 15 years.

She said her goals were to develop the constituency rapidly and provide infrastructure to the people.

