Know Your MLA: Kakarla Suresh breaks Mekapatis’ rule in Udayagiri

Nellore: Udayagiri TDP MLA Kakarla Suresh, an NGO organiser-turned-politician, has made history by ending the decades-long rule of Mekapatis in the Udayagiri constituency. Despite Udayagiri being a drought-prone area, it holds significant political power. Apart from figures like Danekula Narasimham, Poliboyina Chenchuramaiah and former Vice President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, other prominent names such as Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Bollineni Venkata Ramarao and Madala Janani Ram have been elected since its formation in 1951.

The Mekapati family has dominated this constituency for decades, with Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy serving in 1985 and his brother Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy representing it in 2004, 2009, 2012, and 2019. YSRCP candidate for 2024, Mekapati Rajagopala Reddy, was also from the same family.

Kakarla Suresh, 52, son of K Venkatasubba Naidu from Peddireddy Palle village in Varikuntapadu mandal, is a software consultant. After completing his primary and secondary education in Butchireddy Palem mandal of Nellore district, Suresh earned a BTech from Siddhardha Engineering College in Vijayawada. He then worked as a software engineer in America, where his wife also worked in the same field. Motivated by the ambition to earn money, they left their jobs, started a business, and quickly amassed wealth before returning to India.

Upon witnessing the dire conditions in the Udayagiri constituency, Suresh established the Kakarla Charitable Trust (KCT). The trust runs various programmes like Pellikanuka, NTR Arogya Sanjeevani Ratham (NTR ASR) and Anna Canteens, providing significant financial support to the poor, especially women, during marriages. Through NTR ASR, around 29,000 people in the constituency have received free cataract operations.

Impressed by Suresh’s service activities, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu decided to field him for the Udayagiri constituency a year before the elections, despite pressure from other leaders like former MLAs Khambam Vijayarami Reddy and Bollineni Venkataramarao, who were also vying for the ticket.

“Migrations are rampant from Udayagiri due to poverty. Thousands of people have suffered from fluoride-related diseases for decades. Despite being several influential leaders representing the constituency, the people remained impoverished. As an NGO organiser, my services were limited, which led me to become an MLA to develop this constituency in all aspects,” said Kakarla Suresh.