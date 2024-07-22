Know Your MLA: Master poll strategist Chandrasekhar makes debut in Assembly

Yerragondapalem: A master of poll management, Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar blocked the TDP’s wave in Yerragondapalem to become the MLA in his maiden attempt.

Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar is an engineer, runs a construction company, restaurants and hatcheries and is widely known in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States for his philanthropic services through their trust. As an ardent fan of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he became a follower of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and an active member of the YSR Congress Party since its inception.

Chandrasekhar has been an aspirant for the Assembly ticket since the launch of the party, but the YSRCP decided to use his services elsewhere. The YSRCP utilised his services as a strategist and poll management expert in the Assembly elections at Kondapi and Santhanuthalapadu, as well as for a few Lok Sabha candidates.

He was appointed as the State-level official spokesperson by the YSRCP high command. He proved himself to be a resourceful in explaining the policies, defending the decisions of the YSRCP government and fighting against allegations and criticism from the opposition party.

After being announced as the MLA candidate for the Yerragondapalem constituency, he reached the town, interacted with the locals as a commoner and learned about the problems and issues bothering them.

With his empathy and sympathy for the fluorosis victims, he assured to commit his time to the completion of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project and assured justifiable compensation to the oustees under the project.

Chandras ekhar won the hearts of the locals and beat the long-standing leaders from the TDP and the Congress party. He made the dream of TDP to win Yerragondapalem at least once postponed once again and became the MLA of YSRCP, in the tough times for the party.