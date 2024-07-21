Know your MLA: Nadendla Manohar inherits political legacy

Guntur : Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Nadendla Manohar, has been elected to the State Legislative Assembly for the third time from the Tenali Assembly constituency in Guntur district.

His father, Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, served as the Chief Minister of the combined State of Andhra Pradesh, and Manohar has followed in his father’s political footsteps.

He first entered the State Legislative Assembly in 2004 and was re-elected in 2009, both times representing the Congress party. During his tenure, he served as both deputy Speaker and Speaker of the combined State of Andhra Pradesh, notably being the last Speaker before the State’s bifurcation.

Despite his strong connections within the Congress party, he contested the 2019 Assembly elections on Jana Sena Party (JSP) ticket but was defeated. Nevertheless, he remained a significant figure within JSP, serving as the Political Affairs Committee chairman and played a crucial role in the 2024 election campaign.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Manohar once again contested on the JSP ticket from Tenali and was triumphant. His victory marked his third term in the State Legislative Assembly. Subsequently, he was inducted as the Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet. Ever since he has taken over as the Civil Supplies Minister, he has been implementing various reforms. He has also been conducting training sessions for JSP MLAs.

One of his notable achievements as the Minister was uncovering a multi-crore scam in the Public Distribution System (PDS) rice distribution scheme, where packets were found to be underweight by 50 to 100 grams. His commitment to transparency and efficiency has led to significant reforms in the Civil Supplies department.

Dr Manohar is known for his accessibility and active engagement with his constituents in Tenali, where he continues to plan and work towards the development of the constituency.

His dedication to public service and reforms has cemented his reputation as a dynamic and effective leader in Andhra Pradesh politics.