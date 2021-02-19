Kodali Nani fires on Chandrababu, says he will be defeated from Kuppam assembly in 2024

Andhra Pradesh minister Kodali Nani has once again fired on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. He said that Chandrababu, who could not win the panchayat seats in his own constituency Kuppam, was left like a scrap of paper. Chandrababu seems to have never thought about the welfare of the people except enjoy the power. He has criticized Chandrababu for leaving people and hiding in Hyderabad under dire circumstances of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Kodali Nani predicted that the people would defeat Chandrababu in the 2024 Assembly elections. He alleged that Babu collected Rs 400 crore in donations in the panchayat elections. Kodali Nani also criticised BJP AP president Somu Veeraju. He said BJP leaders did not trust Somu Veerraju and asked how can people trust him. "If the AP BJP leaders have that much power, they should make a statement on steel plant," Kodali fumed.

It is known that YSRCP supporters won a solid victory in Chandrababu Naidu's own constituency Kuppam in the Andhra Pradesh panchayat elections. "YSRCP has won all the 78 panchayats in Kuppam," Kodali Nani said.