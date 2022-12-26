Kodali Nani flays TDP for organising Ranga anniversary

Gudivada (Krishna district): Former minister and MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) claimed that he had been organising the death and birth anniversaries of the slain Congress MLA Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga for the last 18 years to recall Ranga's services to the downtrodden.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Kodali Nani alleged that it was the political forces in the TDP who assassinated Ranga. Ranga strove hard to highlight the mistakes of the then TDP government to the notice of the people and also attempted to bring the problems of people to the notice of the government. "Ranga was the leader of people and he was a force to reckon with." Ranga launched a hunger strike seeking protection for his life. However, the then TDP government resorted to his murder, he said. Even 34 years after his assassination, he was still alive in the hearts of people, he remarked.

Surprisingly, people who killed him want to organise the death anniversary in a bid to gain political mileage.

Kodali Nani described the murder of Ranga as part of the backstabbing politics of Chandrababu.

"If Vangaveeti Radhakrishna thinks that he was meted out injustice in the YSRCP, it is his personal opinion. Our friendship is above party lines. Whatever party affiliations, Radhakrishna and I am still friends," he said. Kodali Nani dismissed the incidents of Sunday in Gudivada as 'a mere farce'.