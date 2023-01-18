Kodali Nani pays tribute to NTR in Gudivada, says some are doing politics on NTR's name

Former minister Kodali Nani participated in NTR's death anniversary programs held at Gudivada in Krishna district and paid tribute to NTR's idol by garlanding it. He said NTR is a memorable person who left an indelible mark in the hearts of Telugu people.



Kodali Nani said that remembering the greatness of NTR, Chief Minister Jagan named the district after him. He said many people are doing politics with NTR's name and photos and shedding tears saying that NTR is their role model.



The former minister said that NTR's fans have taught a lesson to those who created troubles to NTR. He said Chandrababu has stolen the chief minister post from NTR and still seeking the votes using NTR's name. He said that NTR's life is an ideal for everyone in politics.