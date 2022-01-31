Kodali Nani should quit as he has admitted to 'casino guilt,' demands Uma Maheswara Rao

Mangalagiri: Former Minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao on Sunday asked Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) to resign as he has admitted to his 'involvement' in running the illegal Gudivada casino.

Devineni Uma said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy owed an explanation to the people of entire Andhra Pradesh on this issue.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the TDP leader pointed out that it was Kodali Nani who offered to resign and set himself afire after dousing himself in petrol if casino charges were proved against him. Why was the Chief Minister not dismissing the Minister even after the latest video evidence?

Devineni Uma said that for the first time in the entire country, casino gambling and dances were held on AP soil. The ruling anarchic forces have finally brought Goa culture to AP.

The TDP leader asserted that a State-wide debate was going on how Rs 500 crore fraud was carried out in the Gudivada casino.

Devineni Uma accused the Chief Minister of running a 'Casino Cabinet' by using his Ministers to make easy money. Jagan Mohan Reddy personally visited Gudivada for bullock races during his first year of rule. In the second year, the Chief Minister allowed the Minister to continue despite allegations of running a gambling den.

Now, Jagan was not taking any action though Goa culture was brought here by the organisers of casino. Kodali Nani should speak on the seizure of Rs. 100 crore by the IT officials in Hyderabad.

The funds were meant for real estate, he alleged.