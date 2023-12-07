Live
Kodali Nani visits Cyclone affected areas in Gudivada, assures of govt. support
Former Minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani, along with officials, recently visited the flooded paddy fields in Vadlamannadu, Gudlavalleru Mandal in the Gudivada Constituency of Krishna District.
KRISHNA: Former Minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani, along with officials, recently visited the flooded paddy fields in Vadlamannadu, Gudlavalleru Mandal in the Gudivada Constituency of Krishna District. Stating that the fields were submerged due to Cyclone Michaung, Kodali Nani informed that they have brought the farmers' situation to the attention of the Chief Minister, who has assured full support for the farmers. He further mentioned that the government will assist the farmers without any loss of money.
Kodali Nani also stated that seeds would be distributed to the farmers within two days through RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) with subsidies. He reassured the farmers that the government would provide more subsidy than requested for the seeds. He said that the current government prioritises the welfare of farmers and pointed out that in the past, farmers had to wait for three to four months to receive payment for their crops' sale.
He said now the money is directly deposited into their accounts within 48 hours. Kodali Nani said CM Jagan is scheduled to visit the affected areas tomorrow.